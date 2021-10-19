Amazon Fire TV lineup hit best prices since Prime Day with latest streamers starting at $22

Amazon has launched its latest Fire TV sale today, discounting a selection of its latest streaming media players. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the latest Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player at $27.99. Having launched earlier this year with a $40 price tag, the now third-generation streamer arrives at the all-time low set only once before. Alongside a refreshed processor that’s not only more powerful, but also more efficient than its predecessor, the new Fire TV Stick delivers 1080p access to all of your favorite streaming services with HDR playback and Dolby Atmos audio passthrough. Another update this time around is the latest Alexa Voice Remote, which features new quick-access buttons to popular streaming services. Head below for more from $22.

Other Fire TV deals:

If you’re having trouble deciding between the different streaming media players in Amazon’s roster, be sure to have a look at our in-depth guide. Walking you though the perks of each model, we break down each of the price points to help ensure you bring home the best streamer for your space.

But if your home theater calls for the latest and greatest, last month saw the debut of the new Fire TV Omni series, marking Amazon’s first in-house televisions. That’s alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which brings Wi-Fi 6 to the lineup for the first time and more.

Fire TV Stick features:

Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!