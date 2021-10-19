Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, MovieSpirit, Animatix, more

All of Tuesday’s best game and app deals are now up for the taking. Just be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro that is down at a new Amazon all-time low alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now its on to the apps with today’s collection highlighted by deals on titles like Cultist Simulator, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, AirDisk Pro, GRE Vocabulary Cartoons, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Symmetry Drawing: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Art Filters: DeepStyle: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Recoil: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

