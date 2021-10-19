Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, MovieSpirit, Animatix, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Tuesday’s best game and app deals are now up for the taking. Just be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro that is down at a new Amazon all-time low alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now its on to the apps with today’s collection highlighted by deals on titles like Cultist Simulator, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, AirDisk Pro, GRE Vocabulary Cartoons, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Symmetry Drawing: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Art Filters: DeepStyle: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Oddworld Soulstorm new low $30, Mass Effect Legendary $33, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Recoil: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Gr...
Motorola’s unlocked Moto G stylus smartphone nears al...
9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2021 – M1 Pro/Max MacBook...
Nike Outerwear Event offers up to 50% off jackets, vest...
Amazon takes up to 35% off a NERF, Hasbro board games, ...
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go with Windows 11 ret...
Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price gu...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mou...
Show More Comments