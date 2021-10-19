Get your DIY on with Dremel’s 29-piece Cordless Rotary Tool Kit at $79 via Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the Dremel 8220-1/28 12-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for $79 shipped. Regularly selling for between $96 and $99 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked there since February when it went for $78. For comparison, Lowe’s charges $100 for this model. A wonderful option for repairs around the house, the job site, DIY gigs, and to make your own trinkets/decorations, this is a substantial kit with a 28-pack of accessories, a charger, carrying case, and more. Other features include a 360-degree grip zone, an extended 2-year warranty, and the EZ twist nose cap that “makes accessory changes fast and easy without the need of a wrench.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Lowe’s customers. More details below.

If you think you can get away with a more a craft-grade model, take a look at the Dremel 2050-15 Stylo+ Versatile Craft Rotary Tool. While not quite as heavy-duty for contractor-level jobs, this is a solid option for at-home crafting and decor creation with a much lighter $35 price tag to match.

More on the Dremel 12-Volt Max Cordless Rotary Tool Kit:

Compact, portable, and powerful: 12V Lithium-Ion battery provides maximum performance and run time at all speeds (5,000-30,000 RPM).

Versatile rotary tool kit: Includes 8220 cordless rotary tool, 1 attachment, 28 high-quality Dremel accessories, charger, plastic storage case, and accessory case.

Quick accessory changes – Patented EZ twist nose cap makes accessory changes fast and easy without the need of a wrench

Removable Li-ion battery: Always ready with no memory effects. Charges in one-hour.

