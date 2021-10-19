Get your hands on HORI’s Switch Racing Wheel Deluxe at $70 shipped (New low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is 30% off the gong rate, $15 below the previous deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. The officially licensed steering wheel controller is ready to take your Nintendo Switch racing experience to the next level. It has on-board controls, a more premium design that the standard edition model (that currently fetches just as much), and custom button assignments alongside included foot pedal controls for a much more immersive racing experience on Switch. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

As we mentioned above the standard edition model is currently going for the same $70, so there’s no savings to be had taking that route. But if you think you can get away with one of those wheel controllers you stick your Joy-Con into, the official HORI option sells for under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. It’s not nearly as authentic an experience, but it will provide steering wheel-style controls for much less.

Speaking of HORI, we just recently covered its new Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch. But with the new Switch Online N64 and SEGA games on the way next week, you’ll want to go get all of the details on the new $50 per year membership tier as well as the game list and more right here. And here’s everything you need to know about the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe:

HORI is pleased to announce the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro! This larger deluxe version of the racing wheel is ideal for the Mario Kart and racing gamer. The ergonomic wheel design, pedals, and convenient onboard controls were built to create an authentic racing simulation. Officially licensed by Nintendo.

