Razer’s Iskur gaming chair returns to all-time low of $400 shipped (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair for $399.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $400, today’s solid 20% savings offer another chance to score this at the all-time low which we’ve tracked just twice before. Designed specifically to withstand the wear and tear of daily gaming stress, the Iskur gaming chair is crafted from multi-layer synthetic PVC leather atop high-density cushions, with built-in lumbar support. You’ll also find unique “4D armrests” which can are height- and angle-adjustable, and can also be moved back and forward. Check out our coverage of the new Iskur X chair to get a better sense of this classic model, then head below for more options.

If you don’t mind shopping outside of big brand names, this Homall racing-style gaming chair is only $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, this 23% discount drops the price to a new all-time low. With this model, you’ll find a PU leather exterior is paired with high-density foam for greater ” comfort, anti-oxidation, elasticity resilience and service life” than the average office chair. While likely not quite as durable as Razer’s flagship chair, you can still enjoy built-in neck and lumbar support here with a sturdy 1.8mm steel frame for extra support.

Once you’ve got your seating arrangements situated, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for even more ways to upgrade that battlestation. First up, we’re tracking a slew of monitor deals like LG’s powerhouse 32-inch 2K 165Hz centerpiece at $100 off, the Razer’s Nari Ultimate headset at a new all-time low of $120, plus CORSAIR’s K95 Platinum XT mechanical keyboard also at a new all-time low of $140.

Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair features:

This ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in a material that not only feels great, but is tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the peeling that comes from long hours of daily use. For the perfect balance of support and comfort, the Razer Iskur has plush, dense cushions which provide better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape.

