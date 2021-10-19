LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor brings HRR gaming to your desk at $297, more from $170

Amazon is offering the LG 32-inch UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This monitor is perfect for any gaming setup, offering a 1440p resolution at a 165Hz refresh rate. With AMD FreeSync, you’ll find HDR10 support as well as 95% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum. The 3-side “virtually borderless” display is also a slick look for any desk. Plus, you’ll find dual HDMI and DisplayPort around the back for ample I/O. Looking for another monitor? Keep reading for more deals from $170.

More monitor deals:

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a discount on two other monitors right now, including the ASUS ROG 17.3-inch portable 240Hz option at $540 as well as Alienware’s 34-inch UltraWide 1440p 120Hz model at $748. Of course, our PC gaming guide is another place you should look for more deals, including Razer’s Nari Ultimate headset at a new low plus more peripherals on sale from $80.

More on the LG UltraGear Monitor:

  • 32” QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate with 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • AMD FreeSync
  • SRGB 95% Color Gamut with HDR 10
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Display with Tilt,Height,Pivot Adjustable Stand

