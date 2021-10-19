Just $9 will tidy up your PS5 setup with this DualSense charging station (New low, 29% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesMoKo
New low $9

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo PS5 DualSense Charging Station for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical rate of roughly $13, today’s offer takes 29% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been lucky enough to bag one of the 10+ million PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has shipped so far, this DualSense charging dock could be worth adding to your setup. It can refuel two controllers at once and comes in a white colorway that should pair nicely with your beloved gaming console. I have been all-in on the controller charging dock game for many years now, I cannot tell you just how convenient it has been.

If you’d prefer to show off your beloved controllers, perhaps you’d rather opt for two VIVO Wall Mount Holders at $8 Prime shipped. Your money will buy two universal units that can hold up to 2.2 pounds of weight each. The necessary mounting hardware is included with your purchase, ensuring you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Once you’re finished here, you won’t want to miss out on our roundup of today’s best game deals or the HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Deluxe at $70. And for Xbox enthusiasts, we covered the brand’s new Mini Fridge pre-orders and where and when to score one. Plus, if you’d like a backup controller, the carbon black offering is as low as $47.

MoKo PS5 DualSense Charging Station features:

  • With 5V/2A input fast Type-C charging ports, it can charge 2 controllers simultaneously or one by one.
  • Built-in LED Indicator in the font screen clearly indicate the charging status, plug in the controller turns to red color, charged fully turns to green color. It is easy to know the status.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
MoKo

About the Author

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers w...
Today’s best game deals: Oddworld Soulstorm new l...
Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets...
Power your office with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB ...
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, once again ...
Overhaul the office with Wali’s dual-monitor desk...
WD’s all-new Elements SE portable USB 3.0 SSDs fa...
Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike features a compact frame...
Show More Comments