Just $9 will tidy up your PS5 setup with this DualSense charging station (New low, 29% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo PS5 DualSense Charging Station for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical rate of roughly $13, today’s offer takes 29% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been lucky enough to bag one of the 10+ million PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has shipped so far, this DualSense charging dock could be worth adding to your setup. It can refuel two controllers at once and comes in a white colorway that should pair nicely with your beloved gaming console. I have been all-in on the controller charging dock game for many years now, I cannot tell you just how convenient it has been.

If you’d prefer to show off your beloved controllers, perhaps you’d rather opt for two VIVO Wall Mount Holders at $8 Prime shipped. Your money will buy two universal units that can hold up to 2.2 pounds of weight each. The necessary mounting hardware is included with your purchase, ensuring you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Once you’re finished here, you won’t want to miss out on our roundup of today’s best game deals or the HORI Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Deluxe at $70. And for Xbox enthusiasts, we covered the brand’s new Mini Fridge pre-orders and where and when to score one. Plus, if you’d like a backup controller, the carbon black offering is as low as $47.

MoKo PS5 DualSense Charging Station features:

With 5V/2A input fast Type-C charging ports, it can charge 2 controllers simultaneously or one by one.

Built-in LED Indicator in the font screen clearly indicate the charging status, plug in the controller turns to red color, charged fully turns to green color. It is easy to know the status.

