Score a new air fryer for holiday meals from $30: Insignia, Dash, Instant, more (Up to 50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 3.4-quart Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100, very similar models tend to go for around $60+ at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention and landing at the lowest total we can find. This is a highly-rated solution with 3.4-quarts of internal cooking capacity, which is great for smaller meals or side dishes during larger gatherings. Features include the adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees, pre-programmed presets for various meats and deserts, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from 4,200 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

More on the Insignia 3.4-quart Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods

