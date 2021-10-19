Ring’s latest Video Doorbell bundles with an Echo Dot at $55 (Reg. $70), more from $45

Today only, Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell with Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $54.99 shipped. Available without the Echo Dot for $44.99, with Best Buy matching both deals. For comparison, the doorbell alone normally goes for $60 and the Echo Dot adds another $25 in value, saving you up to $30 from the combined normal going rate. This is Ring’s latest entry-level video doorbell which gives you a clear 1080p picture of who’s at the door. With real-time notifications, including advanced motion detection as well as night vision, this video doorbell is a solid upgrade to any smart home. Plus, with the Echo Dot, you can say things like “Alexa, talk to the front door” and have a conversation with the delivery driver without having to get off the couch. Head below for more.

While not specifically designed to keep an eye outside, you could instead opt for the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. If HomeKit Secure Video isn’t a requirement for you, check out Wyze Cam V3 instead at $33, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Speaking of video doorbells, did you see the latest Wyze release? Well, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro just got announced earlier today and brings along 1440×1440 recording, a 150-degree field of view, and even a wireless design all for $65. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More on the Ring Video Doorbell:

1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot (Gen 3) bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime.

Advanced motion detection helps you know when someone’s at your front door before they ring your doorbell.

