Shark’s Self-Empty Smart EZ Robot Vac just dropped $200 for a new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is $200 off the going rate, $50 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off. This Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum with Alexa/Google Assistant voice command support can empty itself into the included charging base for up to 30-days for a completely autonomous cleaning experience. It also features smartphone control, neat row-by-row cleaning, auto recharging, and the ability to pull dust and debris out of just about any floor-type. All of the usual obstacle and drop avoidance protections are in place as well.

While you won’t get the auto-empty base and some of the other bells and whistles, there are several discounted ILIFE and Anker models on sale right now starting from $120. You’ll find all of the ILIFE models on sale right here and the Anker options listed below:

Then go checkout our launch coverage for the latest model Shark WANDVAC PRO and eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum. Then dive into our hands-on review of the new Wyze LiDAR Robot Vacuum while you’re at it.

More on the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum:

INCREDIBLE SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to tackle large and small debris, and pet hair.

ROW-BY-ROW CLEANING: Methodically cleans row by row, room to room for complete coverage.

RECHARGE & RESUME: It returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

PERFECT FOR PETS: Capture dust, dander, and allergens.

APP/VOICE CONTROL: Easily start cleaning with Google Assistant, Alexa, or one tap in the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!