Treat yourself to this massive L-shaped RGB gaming desk at new low of $320.50 ($120 off)

Amazon is offering the OSP Home Furnishing L-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk for $320.39 shipped. Typically going for around $440, though recently as much as $570, today’s savings amount to around $120 off and mark a new all-time Amazon low. Sporting a spacious L-shaped design, this gaming desk provides plenty of playing space for an UltraWide monitor or two, a gaming keyboard and mouse, and whatever other peripherals you might need. You’ll also find a built-in riser for your monitor and/or speakers, a sliding drawer for your peripherals, and RGB backlighting on the trim. Head below for more.

Don’t need a whole extra wing for your desk? Well, this popular DESINO model on Amazon rings up for just $90 shipped. With a 40-inch build, it’s still packing plenty of space for your gaming gear and then some, with a built-in monitor riser to save you even more space. Plus, it comes with a headphone hook as well.

No matter which desk feels right to you, you’ll definitely want to take a look at Razer’s award-winning Iskur gaming chair back at the all-time low of $400. Crafted from multi-layer synthetic PVC leather, this thing is meant to withstand long hours of pro-level graming day in and day out, with built-in lumbar support and 4D armrests for added comfort.

More on the OSP L-shaped RGB gaming desk:

  • Enjoy total game immersion with Bluetooth controlled RGB LED lights that let you set the mood
  • This gaming desk offers a superior comfortable sitting posture by keeping the monitor and keyboard at a reasonable height level
  • Expansive L shaped configuration provides substantial room for all your gaming gear
  • Integrated storage along with our power strip bracket and cable management system keeps your area distraction free, and supports a seamless transition from gaming to work station

