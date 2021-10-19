Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s 6-stream Nighthawk router at low of $150 (Save $100)

Best Buy is currently offering NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6 6-stream Wi-Fi 6 Router for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching about $250, you can save a massive $100 today and mark the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking to ditch your outdated 80.11ac connection, this is a rock-solid way to go. With speeds up to 5,200MB/s, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk router offers plenty of firepower for 4K streaming, online gaming, and more throughout the home. You’ll find OFDMA here for here as well for faster data transfer, plus five Gigabit Ethernet ports, and support for VPNs. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Though, if you don’t need such lightning-fast speeds, this TP-Link AX1500 router still provides a steady Wi-Fi 6 connection for only $68.50 shipped. While it’s not really in the same class as our lead deal, this popular router comes ready for less intensive setups with speeds up to 1,500MB/s, four beamforming antennas for greater coverage, and a triple-core processor for tackling most basic gaming setups.

Not quite what you had in mind for your family? Well, if you’ve got a larger area that needs coverage, you can’t go wrong with the new Orbi Pro mesh WI-Fi 6 system down to a new all-time low of $180. This router 2-pack still brings some solid speeds over 802.11ax with up to 4,000-square feet of seamless mesh coverage – no more dropped connecitons or buffering between rooms or floors. Otherwise, you’ll find even more deals like these tucked away in our networking guide.

More on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX5200 router:

Built with the latest-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6 6-stream AX5200 Wi-Fi router provides speeds up to 5.2 Gbps so you can connect, stream, and download faster to newer mobile devices. Powerful 1.5GHz triple-core processor ensures superior performance for concurrent real-time applications such as multimedia streaming, online gaming, and audio/video chats. Engineered to deliver up to four times the data capacity over previous standards, Wi-Fi 6 technology with OFDMA, 160MHz channel support, and 1024-QAM vastly improves network efficiency. High-power amplifiers increase range for reliable whole home network. This next-generation router is recommended for medium to large homes, suitable for up to 25 connected devices.

