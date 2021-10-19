Score eight versatile cable management sleeves for under $1 each (All-time low, 30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsYecaye
30% off $7

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its 19.7-inch Cable Management Sleeves for $6.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $10 or higher, today’s deal shaves a minimum of 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Nearly all of us have some exposed cords around the house that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. These 19.7-inch sleeves are here to save the day though with a stretchable design that allows a cable to sneak out wherever you need it to. Once all of the cables are inside you can zip it closes for a look that’s bound to help declutter your space.

Spend less when tidying up cords with this 100-pack of 8-inch cable ties at $4 Prime shipped. I always have a bundle of these around the house so I can keep electronics and other pieces of gear looking its best. Bear in mind that unlike the lead deal, these will not be reusable.

Once finished here, you may be interested in some of the other office-friendly deals we’ve spotted lately. Examples range from Amazon’s foldable desk at $47 to a batch of gaming monitors as low as $170. You can also bolster your setup with Wali’s dual-monitor desk mount at $15 and get cozy with the new Govee Smart Electric Space Heater for $63.

Yecaye 19.7-inch Cable Management Sleeves features:

You’ve just found an easier way of cable management! Simply wrap on the wire sleeves along the run of cables, avoiding bulky connectors and plugs. No need to disrupt in-place setups and no drilling, nailing or taping required. The simple zip closure means you can update cables or re-install the sleeves whenever you need to add new gadgets or relocate your workstation.

