Amazon Gillette sale filled with razors, beard care kits, and accessories from $8.50 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette and King C. Gillette shaving gear. With deals starting from $8.50, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to refresh your shaver or to score some discounted razor heads/cartridges, stock up on beard care products, shaving creams, and more. Hit up today’s Oral-B toothbrush and Crest Whitetrips sales, then head below for all of our top picks from the Amazon Gillette promotion.

Amazon Gillette sale:

But if you prefer to take the popular Philips OneBlade route, we are still tracking some great deals on those from $30 alongside a host of other Norelco models with offers starting from $25 Prime shipped right here

More on the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Kit:

  • BEARD AND FACE WASH – Formulated with mild cleansers and menthol giving a light cooling sensation that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and comfortable
  • TRANSPARENT SHAVE GEL – Clear, non-foaming gel stays clear during your shave so you can edge and shave accurately everyday
  • Beard oil – non-greasy formula, infused with 99% plant-based oils such as argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils to moisturize dry skin under the beard as well as soften your beard

