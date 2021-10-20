Amazon Gillette sale filled with razors, beard care kits, and accessories from $8.50 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette and King C. Gillette shaving gear. With deals starting from $8.50, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to refresh your shaver or to score some discounted razor heads/cartridges, stock up on beard care products, shaving creams, and more. Hit up today’s Oral-B toothbrush and Crest Whitetrips sales, then head below for all of our top picks from the Amazon Gillette promotion.
Amazon Gillette sale:
- Styler Beard Trimmer $16 (Reg. $27)
- King C. Gillette Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer Kit $21 (Reg. $30)
- King C. Gillette Edge Safety Razor Kit $21 (Reg. $30)
- King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Kit $23 (Reg. $34)
- 8-pack Fusion Power Mens Razor Cartridges $16 (Reg. $30+)
- ProGlide Shield Men’s Razor Handle $14 (Reg. $20)
- 8-pack Gillette ProGlide Five-Bladed Razor Cartridges $25 (Reg. $35)
- And even more…
But if you prefer to take the popular Philips OneBlade route, we are still tracking some great deals on those from $30 alongside a host of other Norelco models with offers starting from $25 Prime shipped right here.
More on the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Kit:
- BEARD AND FACE WASH – Formulated with mild cleansers and menthol giving a light cooling sensation that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and comfortable
- TRANSPARENT SHAVE GEL – Clear, non-foaming gel stays clear during your shave so you can edge and shave accurately everyday
- Beard oil – non-greasy formula, infused with 99% plant-based oils such as argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils to moisturize dry skin under the beard as well as soften your beard
