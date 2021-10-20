Ameriwood Rebel functions as a dresser, desk, and TV stand at $126.50 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Rebel 3-in-1 Dresser and Desk Combo for $126.27 shipped. With a typical price of $159, today’s deal shaves $32 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Want to make the most of your space? This 3-in-1 piece of furniture is ready to function as a dresser, desk, and storage shelf. The top of the dresser can even function as a 39-inch TV stand. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, multi-function bedrooms, or an office that could use a few drawers for storage. Once assembled the entire thing spans roughly 34.7 by 59.2 by 17.7 inches.

Why not put today’s savings to work by grabbing Wali’s single-display mount? It’ll only set you back $10 Prime shipped thanks to an on-page 50% off coupon. With it you will be able to uplift a display on your new desk. Once set up, you’ll be able to rotate, tilt, and swivel your screen with ease.

Other deals that could be up your alley include this high-back gaming chair at $79.50, an 8-pack of versatile cable management sleeves for under $1 each, and even Amazon’s folding desk at $47. And don’t forget that you can currently grab six of Amazon drawer organizers at $14.50 Prime shipped.

Ameriwood Rebel 3-in-1 Dresser and Desk Combo features:

This item features a TV Stand, 3 Drawer Dresser, small Bookcase, and Computer Desk all in one. Place your TV up to 39” and gaming system on the TV Stand with open component cubby. Store folded clothing and extra blankets in the 3 spacious drawers that feature durable metal slides. The Desk is the perfect size to finish papers and offers a small Bookcase between the Desk and Dresser for all of your textbooks and reading books

