Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight 2K Camera secures your home at $150 low (Refurb), more from $90

Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Arlo cameras priced from $90 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount here is the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera at $149.99. Down from a $250 original price and $200 going rate in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera doesn’t just boast 2K video recording capabilities, but also features a built-in ultra-bright floodlight to illuminate any area. While on battery power, it shines up to 2,000-lumens into your yard. However, should you plug it in, then it can offer up to 3,000-lumens of brightness. This camera also integrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for a well-rounded smart home experience. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for additional Arlo discounts, and check out Woot’s landing page to find all of the available discounts. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

More Arlo deals:

Further upgrade your smart home with Philips Hue light bulbs. Currently, you can pick up a 3-pack of White and Color Ambiance bulbs for $100, saving $35 from its normal going rate. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to check it out and find the best way to expand your smart home.

More on the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera:

Zoom in to see sharp details – See and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night

Illuminate your property – 2000 Lumens of brightness or up to 3000 Lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable

Smarter alerts, quicker action – Receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can take quick action such as sound the siren, call a friend or dial emergency services, with the included, Arlo Smart trial

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!