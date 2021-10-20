Echelon’s Connect Sports exercise bike offers a Peloton-like experience for just $449

Walmart is offering the Echelon Connect Sports Indoor Exercise Bike with a 30-day subscription for $449 shipped. For comparison, Walmart normally sells this model for $600 and Amazon’s next-closest version is $700. Today’s deal beats our previous mention of $497 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. With the weather cooling off, we’re not far from it getting too cold out to ride our bikes and exercise outside. Well, with the Echelon Connect, you won’t have to worry about that when it comes time to work out. Offering a Peloton-like experience without the cost, we called this model a “close alternative” in our roundup of options for those who didn’t want to spend the cash on a higher-end machine. With its connected experience, you’ll find an included 30-day subscription to give all of the features a try before paying monthly. If you’re not a fan of subscriptions, then it’ll still be a great indoor exercise bike. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Want to learn more about Echelon? Check out our sister site, Connect the Watts, for even more information.

Save some cash when opting for the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $288 at Amazon. This saves you $161 from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the connected features that Echelon offers. If you’re just wanting to stay fit this winter, Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a great choice.

If your space is starting to get cooler, then consider picking up Govee’s smart indoor heater while it’s on sale for $63. Down from $90, that’s a savings of 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Being smart, you’ll be able to change the temperature and other settings through your smartphone, which means it can be adjusted while working out or sitting on the couch equally.

Echelon Connect Indoor Exercise Bike features:

32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity

Live classes and more than 500 on-demand videos are available daily through the Echelon Fit App

Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit

Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding

