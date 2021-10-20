Enjoy a high-end experience with the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Ch. theater system at $289

Adorama is offering the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System for $289 shipped. With an original list price of $1,000, you’d normally pay $380 direct from Amazon for this exact set and $340 from Woot there. This sale matches our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a true 5.1-channel surround sound system, this setup doesn’t use a modern sound bar to deliver its high-quality audio experience. Instead, there are actually five individual speakers as well as a dedicated subwoofer. All feature Klipsch components, including their linear travel suspension tweeter, injection molded graphite woofer, and tractrix horn technology. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind the sound bar design and ditching the Klipsch namesake, this option at $74 once you clip the on-page coupon is worth considering. While it might not have the same high-end look, design, or experience as Klipsch does above, this is still a great way to take your TV’s audio to the next level without breaking the bank.

For an all-in-one system that features Dolby Atmos as well, consider Klipsch’s latest Cinema 1200 Sound Bar, which we went hands-on with earlier this year. It delivers a theater experience at home thanks to Dolby Atmos and its high-end design, making it a great option for all setups. Also, give our home theater guide a look for other ways to save after checking out the mentions above.

More on the Klipsch Reference 5.1 Theater Speaker System:

The Klipsch reference theater pack delivers a superior acoustic performance while keeping an incredibly minimal footprint

Klipsch’s exclusive Tractrix Horn technology and aluminum Tweeters deliver the cleanest, most natural sound possible. The down-firing wireless subwoofer is designed to deliver room-filling low frequencies without requiring too much floor space

