Logitech’s G MX518 gaming mouse packs a 16K DPI optical sensor for just $20 (Save up to $40)

Best Buy is currently offering Logitech’s G MX518 Optical Gaming Mouse for $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Down from a $60 list price, today’s deal undercuts Amazon’s listing by $22, saving you up to 67% today for the best available. Sporting a 16K DPI optical sensor, this budget-friendly gaming mouse also comes armed with eight programmable buttons, a 7-foot long cable for easy maneuvering, and G HUB support for added customization. So while it may not include some of the flashier features you’ll see on newer mouses, this one still packs plenty of gaming power, especially given the $20 price point. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 250 customers. Head below for more options.

Speaking of RGB backlighting, if you’re dead set on bringing some extra flair to your battlestation, why not pick up this handy RGB mouse pad for $17? The extra-long form-factor provides plenty of playing space, with 14 customizable static and dynamic lighting patterns to choose from. Plus, the whole thing rolls up for easy storage.

Though if that’s not quite as big of a spectacle as you’re hoping, we’re still tracking some great savings on this L-shaped gaming desk that’s also backed by RGB effects at $120 off. It’s just one of the countless savings we’re tracking ahead of the holiday season, so once you’ve got your new gaming gear wrapped up, be sure not to miss out on all the latest early Black Friday discounts in our dedicated deal hub.

More on Logitech’s G MX518 mouse:

Remain in full control while gaming with this Logitech G MX518 gaming mouse. The 7-foot cable allows for free movement for hassle-free gaming, while the optical sensor has a resolution of up to 16,000 dpi for accurate tracking. This Logitech G MX518 gaming mouse has eight programmable buttons for easy customization, and onboard memory lets you save up to five profiles for seamless operation on different PCs.

