Nulaxy’s aluminum stand elevates your laptop up to five inches at under $9.50 (New low)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $9.34 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this stand has held at $10 over the last month or so, $14 is the lowest it fell prior. If we average things out over that last few months, the going rate is closer to $13, leaving you with 28% in savings and marking a new all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height from 3.1 to 5.1 inches and anywhere in between.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

And that’s not all, we’ve also spotted a variety of Blue USB microphones from $40 alongside this Wali dual-monitor desk mount at $15 Prime shipped. You can also snag Nulaxy’s Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand at $51 or opt for Twelve South’s premium Curve Riser at $70. Swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to find even more discounts.

Nulaxy Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The compact laptop holder（1.09 pounds, 9.64×9.84×4.08 inch and fully foldable）can be be placed in backpack with your laptop, which won’t be too heavy or take up much space. Nulaxy C2 laptop stand would be your good companion for mobile offfice or leisure time.

This notebook stand can be adjusted from 3.15 inches to 5.12 inches. With this laptop stand, you can get your satisfactory eye level and angle while typing, reading or watching.

