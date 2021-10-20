Amazon will ship this high-back gaming chair to your door for $79.50 (Reg. $97)

Amazon is offering the OffiClever Racing Style High-Back Gaming Chair for $79.33 shipped. With a typical price of $97, today’s deal shaves $17 off and comes within $2 of the lowest offer we have tracked. This offering features an ergonomic design with adjustable knobs for tilt tension, height, and more. It can easily rolled from one side of your desk to the other thanks to five built-in casters. The design can uphold up to 250 pounds of weight and this chair can be assembled in under “15 minutes.” Armrests can also be flipped up and out of the way when you need a bit more space.

Use some of today’s savings to give your setup a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $10 Prime shipped. Having used this offering for well over a year now I am happy to report that it is still in great condition. It’s been great to know that the surface of my desk has a layer of protection against scratches, spills, and the like.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out this 8-pack of versatile cable management sleeves for under $1 each. You can also bag Amazon’s folding desk at $47 and even this dual shower head kit for $20. Oh, and don’t forget that the high-end Razer Iskur gaming chair is down to $400.

OffiClever Racing Style High-Back Gaming Chair features:

Ergonomic Design – Office chair designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction for providing comfort sitting experience. Under the chair, a tilt-tension knob makes it easier or harder to rock back in your chair, depending on which way you turn the knob. has rocked back and forth.

Easy Assemble – Gaming chair super easy to put together, maybe 10-15minutes, this office chair came with all the tools necessary. Seat height: 17.7”-20.8”; Seat wide: 20.9”.

