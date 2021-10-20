Roborock robotic vacs and mops now up to $200 off with deals from $150 shipped via Amazon

The official Roborock Amazon store is now offering its S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $499.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and using code S6MAXVRR at checkout. Regularly $700, this is $200 off the going rate, $25 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This is a particularly intelligent cleaning solution featuring advanced LiDAR mapping, multiple floor-type cleaning, and built-in mopping. The 2500Pa suction power is complemented by auto-return charging to the included dock, advanced obstacle detection, no-go zones, scheduling, and even the ability to get a look through the onboard “robot’s eye view” camera. All of which can be controlled via your smartphone and voice commands via Alexa, Siri, or Google Home gear. More deals and details below from $150.

Alongside these discounted ILIFE robot vacuums starting from $120, we are still tracking a big-time price drop on Shark’s Self-Empty Smart EZ. Now sitting at a new all-time low, a $200 price drop leaves this one at $300 shipped with full smartphone/voice control as well as the particularly handy self-empty setup you won’t find with the Roborock models above. You can literally ignore this one completely for up to 30-days before the bin needs to be emptied.

Automatically Avoids Obstacles: Using twin cameras and proprietary ReactiveAI obstacle recognition, S6 MaxV accurately avoids everyday objects and unknown obstacles, making automatic cleaning more worry-free than ever.

Accurate and Effective Navigation: Equipped with Precision LiDAR navigation, onboard maps can be made accurately, which means more efficient cleaning and more cleaning customization options.

Easier Mopping: App controlled mopping is ultra customizable, from scheduling to room-specific mopping to tailored water flow and even No-Mop Zones.

