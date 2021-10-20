Samsung and Sony home theater gear falls as low as $148 at Amazon (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering up to $150 off select Samsung and Sony audio and home theater equipment. Our top pick is the Samsung 3.0-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (HW-S50A) for $147.99 shipped. Available for $2 more at Best Buy. Today’s deal shaves $50 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take the audio quality of your home theater to new heights with this Dolby Atmos-ready offering from Samsung. It boasts an all-in-one design that’s lets you embrace a streamlined setup that won’t take up much space. Samsung touts that “dialogue sounds crisp and super clean,” which is a perk that should come in handy throughout TV shows, movies, and story-driven video games. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical audio. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Samsung and Sony home theater discounts up to $150 off.

More home theater discounts:

Speaking of Samsung, right now you can shop its selection of 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs at up to $800 off. These beautifully crafted displays make your television look more like a picture, which can dramatically upgrade the look of your setup.

Samsung 3.0-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Experience virtual 3D sound with the S Series, S50A all-in-one premium soundbar, a versatile soundbar that delivers sharp and realistic audio. Dialogue sounds crisp and super clean thanks to a built-in center speaker, so you won’t miss a word. Whether you’re playing games, watching sports, or kicking back with your favorite show, Adaptive Sound Lite enhances and optimizes your entertainment to a new level of audio. Plus, you can seamlessly pair mobile devices with Bluetooth® TV Connection¹. ¹Please check whether your TV is Bluetooth® compatible.

