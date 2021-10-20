This portable display comes bundled with VPN protection and courses for $337

-
Save now $337

Over the past 18 months, many of us have started working outside the office. If you want to supercharge your portable workflow, you can currently grab the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite portable display with lifetime access to VPN Unlimited and StackSkills for just $337.01 (Reg. $2,008) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Being able to work in your favorite coffee shop or from the comfort of your couch is definitely a blessing. However, trying to multi-task on a 13-inch screen can be hard work. At your desk, it’s easy to hook up an external monitor. But for coders and creatives on the go, the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite provides a great alternative.

Rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on GforGadget, this 12.5-inch HD display clips on to the side of any laptop. It instantly increases your virtual workspace, with full 1080p resolution and loads of great settings to play with. There’s even an eye care mode to look after your vision.

With this deal, the Duex Lite comes bundled with lifetime subscriptions for two great services.

The first is VPN Unlimited. Named as “Best VPN for Laptops” by Laptop Review Pro, this app protects your privacy and allows you to bypass local restrictions with 400 servers around the world. It works on all major platforms, with unlimited bandwidth and speedy connections.

You also get lifetime access to StackSkills, an online course library. In the words of Engadget, “StackSkills Unlimited plan offers lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers, or start a side hustle.”

Order now for just $337.01 to grab the display and the two subscriptions, which have a total value of $2,008.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

BLACK+DECKER electric hedge trimmer cuts down on fall c...
Save $401 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at...
This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid ...
Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics have indepen...
Save $300 on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 with...
Ameriwood Rebel functions as a dresser, desk, and TV st...
Save $97 on Google’s high-end Pixelbook Go i7 at ...
Enjoy a high-end experience with the Klipsch Reference ...
Show More Comments