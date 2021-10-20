TOMS updates your shoes with styles under $40: Sneakers, slippers, more

Update your shoes with the TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering top styles under $40. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $69 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Carlo Canvas Sneakers. This style is a perfect transitional style for fall and they’re currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These sneakers pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike too. You can choose from eight fun color options as well. Plus, if you’re looking for a similar women’s style the Alex Sneakers are a great choice and also $40. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the TOMS Flash Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

