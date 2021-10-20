Expand your home media server with WD’s 16TB desktop HDD at $300 (Near 2021 low)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the WD 16TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. With a $350 normal going rate at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal comes within $10 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. While still quite expensive for a 16TB drive, this sale helps make it a bit easier in our current chip shortage climate to expand your storage setup. With 16TB of storage, you’ll easily be able to offline documents, movies, photos, or Time Machine backups with plenty of room left to spare. Of course, you could also shuck it and put the drive in a NAS for even more space for your media server. Rated 4.5/5 stars at B&H and you can head below for more.

If 16TB is overkill for your setup, then WD’s 8TB alternative is available for $190 at Amazon. Sure, it’s still a bit on the high side for an 8TB drive, but with everything going on, it’s about as good as you’re gonna get. Plus, it’s $110 below today’s lead deal which leaves enough room in your budget for a nice dinner or other upgrades.

Unsure of the best way to utilize 16TB of storage? Well, running your own home media server is a good choice. I have a 40TB server at home powered by Unraid and went in-depth to compare various storage server OS’ with each other. Blair, on the other hand, uses an 80TB home server, which you’ll definitely want to check out.

More on the WD Elements Desktop HDD:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 16TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 16TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter, is formatted NTFS for Windows, and includes a USB cable.

