Tackle home repairs yourself with this 39-piece tool kit at under $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit for $15.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $21, today’s deal shaves 25% off and comes within $0.63 of the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you just bought your first home or simply need to replenish your tool repertoire, this kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next.

If you’d rather have one tool that tries to do it all, check out this 18-in-1 offering. Once you’ve clipped the on-page 40% off coupon the price drops to under $13 Prime shipped. Functions include a hammer, axe, knife, pliers, saw, hex wrenches, and much more. Heat-treated stainless steel is used throughout to improve the longevity of this unit.

For even more deals like this one, be sure to scope out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. The most recent addition there highlights the latest Home Depot sale which takes up to $300 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and more. Leading the pack is a 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $499, which should be more than enough to get your workshop up and running.

Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit features:

This tool kit contains just about everything needed for general everyday use and small repairs.

Hammer, scissors, utility knife, bit driver, pliers, tape measure, bits, hex wrenches, mini screwdrivers.

Great for hanging pictures, assembling furniture, making small repairs, opening packages & many other everyday tasks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!