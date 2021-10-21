Score two personal security alarms that emit a ‘piercing’ 130-decibel sound for $10.50 (30% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two Criacr Personal Security Alarms for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’d like to add an additional layer of security to a travel bag, car, and more, these security alarms may be just the thing to put your mind at ease. Activating either of these will create a “piercing alarm” that rings at up to 130 decibels. It’s great for for children, elderly folks, and the list goes on. Both of these units also feature a built-in LED flashlight that is bound to come in handy at some point.

If you simply want to check in on your children and make sure they are in safe place, perhaps you can put these AirTag wristbands to use. For less than $9 you’ll get a total of five, each of which can be worn like a watch and has a precise cutout in the middle that’s ready to hold one of Apple’s AirTags.

Speaking of Apple AirTags, right now you can score just one for $26. If you aren’t in need of four, this is a great price and certainly worth considering. Don’t sleep on this deal though since it is only available today. Once finished there, why not check out our Apple guide to discover the latest deals we’ve spotted.

Criacr Personal Security Alarm features:

Pull out the pin quickly, the 130dB alarm will sound, and the LED will flash to remind others in an emergency for help.

The personal security alarm has a built-in mini LED flashlight. It can illuminate the road in the dark corridor or at night.

The personal alarm is designed with a snap-on design for easy storage and carrying. It can be attached to bags, backpacks, school bags, belt loops, suitcases, keys, dog belts, etc. The alarm can be easily attached to your bag, keychain or wallet for ease of use.

