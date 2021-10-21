Greenworks’ G-MAX 40V electric blower returns to $140 Prime shipped (Reg. $187.50)

-
Green DealswootGreenWorks
Save now $140

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Variable Speed Cordless Blower bundle for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members, while others will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $187.50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention. With a blower, 4Ah battery, and charger included, you’ll be ready to go as soon as it arrives. Designed to clean up your home’s yard with ease this fall, the G-MAX blower offers wind speeds of up to 185MPH with six power levels to choose from. Of course, the cordless battery-powered design allows for an oil- and gas-free experience. Head below for more.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $29 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

Don’t forget to check out our daily Green Deals roundup, where we post about all the different energy-saving discounts that we find throughout the week. Plus, we also have a green deals guide here at 9to5Toys where we put everything else. Today, you’ll find discounts like Sun Joe’s 12-inch electric chainsaw at $44, Greenworks’ Pro 60V electric mower for $479, and much more.

More on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Blower:

The Greenworks 40V family of tools are built with medium weight construction and high-efficiency motors. The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The Greenworks 40V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot

GreenWorks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. elec...
Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station is now $...
Use this 20V cordless electric leaf blower to clean up ...
Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles t...
Razer Core X eGPU has a 650W PSU to power any graphics ...
It doesn’t get better than NETGEAR’s AX4 3,...
Nintendo Switch OLED review: Incremental updates make ...
Score two personal security alarms that emit a ‘p...
Show More Comments