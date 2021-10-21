Greenworks’ G-MAX 40V electric blower returns to $140 Prime shipped (Reg. $187.50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Variable Speed Cordless Blower bundle for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members, while others will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $187.50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention. With a blower, 4Ah battery, and charger included, you’ll be ready to go as soon as it arrives. Designed to clean up your home’s yard with ease this fall, the G-MAX blower offers wind speeds of up to 185MPH with six power levels to choose from. Of course, the cordless battery-powered design allows for an oil- and gas-free experience. Head below for more.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $29 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

More on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Blower:

The Greenworks 40V family of tools are built with medium weight construction and high-efficiency motors. The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The Greenworks 40V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment.

