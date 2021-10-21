J.Crew takes 30% off your purchase and extra 50% off clearance items from $20

J.Crew is currently offering 30% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Receive free delivery by signing up for J.Crew Rewards (Not a member? Sign up for free here). Update your outerwear with the men’s Field Mechanic Jacket that’s currently marked down to $125 and originally sold for $278. This heavyweight jacket was designed to be durable and fashionable as well. The exterior is completely waterproof and there is a two-way zipper too. The stow-away hood is also nice in case you run into showers and the drawstring waist adds a flattering touch. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

