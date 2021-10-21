Let Kamado Joe’s Kettle Joe grill and smoke upcoming meals at $399 (New low, $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Kettle Joe 22-inch Charcoal Grill (KJ15040320) for $399 shipped. With a going rate of $499, today’s deal shaves $100 off what you would spend at Home Depot and other retailers. It also happens to mark a new all-time low. If you love grilling and smoking your own meals, it may be time to upgrade your current setup. Kamado Joe Kettle Joe offers a 363-square inch cooking surface that’s paired with a ceramic firebox that yields “longer cooking times using less charcoal.” The 22-inch grilling surface leaves you with plenty of room to cook for friends and family. Temperatures can reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and you’ll also benefit from having two side shelves that can fold down when not in use.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking many of your upcoming meals. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere two pounds.

Once finished here, be sure to also have a look at our home goods guide. One notable deal there that’s still up for grabs is on the Starfrit electric Rotato Express at $15 Prime shipped. This handy kitchen accessory can peel fruit and vegetables for you in as little as “10 seconds.” At such a reasonable price, there’s really no reason you shouldn’t consider offloading this mundane chore.

Kamado Joe Kettle Joe 22-inch Charcoal Grill features:

The Kettle Joe has a 22” surface for a total of 363 square inches

Efficient ceramic firebox allows for longer cooking times using less charcoal

Adjust the hinge to its highest setting and insert the SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber to smoke at temperatures up to 500°F

Remove the SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber and lower the hinge to grill at temperatures up to 700°F

