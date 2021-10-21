MSI’s UltraWide Optix 200Hz curved gaming monitor falls to new low at $250 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the MSI Optix 30-inch UltraWide 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor (MAG301CR2) for $249.99 shipped. Down from a $350 list price, though currently on sale for $280 at Best Buy, today’s $100 plunge marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. As one of MSI’s latest Optix monitors, you’ll find the sizeable 30-inch display here is sporting 1080p visuals and an impressive 200Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor itself is curved to immerse you deeper into the action, with HDR capabilities and an ambient RGB light on the back panel. Dive into our launch coverage for more info, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can live without the extra-wide visual playing field, this 24-inch gaming monitor from AOC is only $196.50. With 1080p visuals, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, this monitor offers a comparable experience to our lead deal, if only in a small overall package, and without any of the premium HDR support seen above.

Head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for even more ways to upgrade your battlestation. We’re currently tracking some great deals on a slew of Razer peripherals and more, like the Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse down to $100, plus the Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset at a new low of $60. But it’s more than gaming gear on sale here – just a few hours ago, Razer’s Core X eGPU fell to one of the best prices we’ve tracked at $284 shipped.

More on MSI’s Optix (MAG301CR2) gaming monitor:

Witness epic battles with the MSI Optix MAG301CR2 curved gaming monitor. The MAG301CR2 is built with a 30″ 2560×1080 (WFHD), 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms VA panel. Combined with AMD Adaptive-Sync, the MSI Optix MAG301CR2 is a curved gaming monitor designed to provide gamers with a captivating, tear free gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!