It doesn’t get better than NETGEAR’s AX4 3,000Mb/s Wi-Fi 6 router for just $50 (Save $110)

Walmart is now offering NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 router for $49.88 shipped. Down from a going rate of about $160, like you’d currently pay for it at B&H, this unprecedented $110 discount marks a new all-time low at $49 under our previous mention. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, it really doesn’t get much better than this. Packing speeds of up to 3,000Mb/s over 802.11ax, this 4-stream router has enough capacity for 40 simultaneous devices, so it’s perfect for everything from 4K streaming, online gaming, or hosting smart home gadgets. Over 1,300 customers have left it with an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Need a speedier connection for your home or office? We’re also tracking some great savings on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX6 router as well down to $150. While definitely not in the same budgetary range as our lead deal, you can still save a solid $100 on here, and enjoy speeds up to 5,200Mb/s. You’ll also bump up your bandwidth a bit thanks to the 6-stream connection, so if you’re looking to spruce up your home with Alexa, Assistant, or HomeKit enabled smart devices, this is a great way to go.

You’ll find even more deals like this over in our networking guide, so even if you’d prefer something with more coverage than speed like the new Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, we’ve got you covered. Not only does this $180 two-pack deliver up to 4,000-square feet of seamless connection, but you can bump that up all the way to 10,000 with additional satellite units.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

