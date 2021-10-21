Ring’s prev-gen. Floodlight Camera falls to new all-time low at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Ring Wired Floodlight Camera for $129.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $249, today’s deal saves a total of $120 from its launch price, though more recently you can get Ring’s latest Floodlight Camera Plus for $180 new. This camera delivers 1080p feeds from your smart home to the cloud for recording as well as your smartphone. There’s 1,800-lumens of brightness with the included floodlights and you can even get a notification whenever motion is recorded. Plus, Ring now offers end-to-end encryption on its cameras, including today’s lead deal for added peace of mind. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and can ditch the floodlight functionality of today’s deal, then consider opting for the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam at $36 once you clip the on-page coupon. Ready to keep your home safe with HomeKit Secure Video integrations and more, this is a solid camera for the price. However, you can save even more by opting for the Wyze Cam v3 with its color night vision at $33. Just know no HomeKit integration is available, though it still works with Alexa and Assistant.

Further expand your smart home with this Google Nest Mini bundle that ships with a smart color lightstrip for just $19. That’s a $49 or more value and adds both voice-controlled lighting and more to your space with one budget-friendly buy. Also, give our smart home guide a look as well to see everything else we’ve found to expand your setup.

More on the Ring Floodlight Camera:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!