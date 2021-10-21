Ring’s prev-gen. Floodlight Camera falls to new all-time low at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Ring Wired Floodlight Camera for $129.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $249, today’s deal saves a total of $120 from its launch price, though more recently you can get Ring’s latest Floodlight Camera Plus for $180 new. This camera delivers 1080p feeds from your smart home to the cloud for recording as well as your smartphone. There’s 1,800-lumens of brightness with the included floodlights and you can even get a notification whenever motion is recorded. Plus, Ring now offers end-to-end encryption on its cameras, including today’s lead deal for added peace of mind. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.
If you’re on a tighter budget and can ditch the floodlight functionality of today’s deal, then consider opting for the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam at $36 once you clip the on-page coupon. Ready to keep your home safe with HomeKit Secure Video integrations and more, this is a solid camera for the price. However, you can save even more by opting for the Wyze Cam v3 with its color night vision at $33. Just know no HomeKit integration is available, though it still works with Alexa and Assistant.
Further expand your smart home with this Google Nest Mini bundle that ships with a smart color lightstrip for just $19. That’s a $49 or more value and adds both voice-controlled lighting and more to your space with one budget-friendly buy. Also, give our smart home guide a look as well to see everything else we’ve found to expand your setup.
More on the Ring Floodlight Camera:
- Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected
- Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View
