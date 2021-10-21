Declutter your home theater with Wali’s sound bar mounting bracket at 60% off, now just $4

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Sound Bar Mount Bracket for $4 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $10, today’s deal shaves $6 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. We can all agree that integrated TV speakers are subpar at best. This leads many of us to grab a soundbar, but going this route can admittedly result in a more cluttered setup. Thankfully, Wali is here to save the day with its handy mounting bracket. It attaches to your television using VESA screws and then lets you affix the soundbar above or below the screen.

Having personally installed the bracket above on one of my TVs, I can tell you first hand that it’s easy to accidentally get some smudges on your screen in during the process. Thankfully, today’s savings will easily cover a package of Sprayway Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Your money will buy 20 versatile wipes that will also be handy in many other situations.

In need of a new soundbar? If so, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup of Samsung and Sony home theater gear from $148. There’s a wide variety of options to pick from and shoppers can take advantage of up to $150 off. For more home theater deals and news, check out our guide.

Wali Sound Bar Mount Bracket features:

Compatibility: Sound bar mount bracket fits most 23 to 65 inch TVs. VESA 75x75mm to 600x400mm.

Flexible: Adjustable 3 angled positions with sound bar sitting above or below the TV. Fits most TV Wall mounts (fixed, tilt, full motion, articulating, interactive).

Sturdy Built: The brackets are constructed from black brushed high quality steel to hold sound bars up to 33lbs/15kg.

