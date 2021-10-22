Aluratek’s 1080p webcam gives your home office an upgrade for just $39 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Aluratek 1080p USB Webcam for $38.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether your computer has a built-in webcam or not, it’s unlikely that it’s 1080p these days. More manufacturers are finally starting to upgrade their computers, but that doesn’t help those with older machines. If you fall into that category, adding this USB webcam to your setup is a sure-fire way to upgrade to a higher-quality image for video calls and streaming. There are two microphones built-in for noise cancellation and picking up your audio just the same. Plus, it has auto-focus built-in so you’re always tack sharp when talking to friends, family, or with work. Head below for more.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $4.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Speaking of computers with 1080p webcams built-in, you’ll want to check out Apple’s latest line of MacBook Pros. Sporting the new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC, which paves the way for a 1080p webcam, new keyboard layout, additional battery life, and more than enough processing power to handle anything you throw at it, including 8K video editing. Plus, they’re on sale right now, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the Aluratek 1080p Webcam:

Full HD 2K video calling and video recording – great for webinars, video conferencing, live streaming, vlogging, etc

Built-in dual stereo noise cancelling microphones

Automatic low light correction adjusts color and brightness for natural lighting even in dim light

Auto focus for a sharp on screen image

Capture wide 80 degree angle distortion free video

