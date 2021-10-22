Columbia Web Deals offer 60% off fall jackets, boots, fleece, and more

For a limited time only, Columbia takes 60% off its web specials with code SAVEinOCT at checkout. During this sale you can save big on jackets, boots, fleece shirts, dresses, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Big Ridge Boots are currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. These boots are available in three color options and are perfect for fall or winter outings. This style is water-resistant, cushioned for added comfort, and the rubber outsole helps promote traction as well as grip the mountain trail. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

