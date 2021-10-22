DJI’s Mavic Air 2 sports a 48MP sensor with 4K60 recording at $769 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, DJI’s official Newegg Storefront is offering its Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo in refurbished condition for $769 shipped with an included $60 promotional gift card. With an original retail price of $999, today’s deal saves you 28% and marks a return to our previous mention, which is also the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to help you capture aerial photos or videos with 4K recording and 8K hyperlapse, the Mavic Air 2 allows you to fly for up to 34 minutes on a single charge. You’ll also find ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, 48MP camera, and APAS mapping. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up SanDisk’s Extreme 128GB microSD card for $22 at Amazon. It boasts speeds of 160MB/s which is more than fast enough to capture 4K footage while flying. Plus, you can repurpose the microSD card later to be used in a DSLR, smartphone, GoPro, or any other device.

Further upgrade your on-the-go video setup with the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 while it’s on sale for $70 in refurbished condition. The Osmo Mobile 3 allows you to capture buttery smooth footage on your phone and also leverages ActiveTrack 3.0 technology similar to today’s lead deal. Also, don’t forget to check out the Sony a7 IV that released yesterday for a high-quality mirrorless camera setup.

More about the DJI Mavic Air 2:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

