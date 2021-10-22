DJI’s refurb. Osmo Mobile 3 combo makes it easy to capture holiday memories: $70 (Orig. $139)

BuyDig is offering a certified refurbished DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo Smartphone Gimbal for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $139 and now fetches $99 in new condition at Amazon, with today’s deal marking the lowest price of the year that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning to capture holiday memories with either photo or video, then the Osmo Mobile 3 is a must-have. You’ll find that it not only stabilizes your phone for video, but also has a plethora of photo features. This includes native panorama support for larger scenes that are perfectly stitched, ActiveTrack 3.0 to track you throughout the frame, and more. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re not after a full-on gimbaled experience, this selfie stick is just $26 shipped at Amazon. One of the best functions of this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended. Just know that this won’t necessarily help you take more stable panoramas or video while walking around.

For the ultimate photo and video capture setup, did you see Sony’s new a7 IV? It sports 4K60 video, functions as a 1080p60 webcam, and has an all-new 33MP sensor ready to take stellar photos and videos all around. However, if you can’t wait for pre-orders to ship closer to the end of the year, Samsung’s Galaxy S21+/Ultra smartphones are now $250 off at Amazon, making now a great time to replace your aging device while also scoring a brand-new camera to record people opening presents this holiday season.

More on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

