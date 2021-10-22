NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with 2Gb/s speeds htis new low at $162 (Reg. $190+)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 2Gb/s Cable Modem (CM1200) for $162.25 shipped. Normally going for around $200 this year, it most recently fell to $190 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low, coming in at $8 below our last mention. If you’re looking for a solid networking upgrade, this modem is it. Ready to deliver up to 2Gb/s speeds depending on your ISP, it’s certified for up to 1Gb/s with Spectrum or Cox and up to 800Mb/s for those on Xfinity. The thing to remember is as faster ISP networking plans come out, NETGEAR can send an OTA update to enable faster speeds with ease. Plus, picking this modem up can help you save up to $120 per year, since you won’t have to pay your ISP to rent theirs. While NETGEAR states certification with COX, Spectrum, and Xfinity, we recommend confirming with your ISP before purchasing. Head below for more.

After replacing your ISP-provided modem, we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great continuing point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

Speaking of Wi-Fi 6, did you see the NETGEAR deal we found a few days ago? That’s right, the NETGEAR 6-stream Nighthawk Wi-Fi router at low of $150. That’s a new low compared to its normal going rate of $250 and you’ll want to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem:

Works with any WiFi router: Connect any WiFi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices

Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1200 replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees

Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet ports give you fast wired connections to your computer, separate WiFi router, printer, game box, and other devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!