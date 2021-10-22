Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event offer up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code FALLCLX40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cloud Layer Pro 1/4-Zip Pullover for men. This pullover it’s currently marked down to $53. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $70. It’s a wonderful piece to layer under jackets or vests alike and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants. You can find it in five color options and the material is infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. It’s also highly-breathable and quick drying as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!