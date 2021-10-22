Just $8 cleans up your desk with this mount that holds your headphones off to the side

ZUMEI TECH (USA) (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the EURPMASK Headphones Hanger for $8.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $13, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this specific model, and it’s also among the lowest-cost options when browsing Amazon, further showing how great of a deal it is. Designed to clamp to your desk, this headphone hanger helps keep your headset always at the ready without taking up precious space by your keyboard and mouse. Plus, there’s an integrated cord clip to help keep things neat and tidy. Head below for more.

If you’re alright now using a clamp style headphone hanger, this stick-on model is available for $7 on Amazon. That’s a full $1 below today’s lead deal and makes it a great choice all around. Sure it sticks instead of clamps, but you’ll actually have two spots to hang your headphones instead of just one, which is arguably better than the model above if you don’t mind double stick tape.

For other desk organization, check out the OMOTON tablet stand that’s on sale for $10 right now. That’s a 50% discount from its normal going rate and offers a variable angle option so you can aim your tablet or phone screen anywhere you need.

More on the EURPMASK Headphone Hanger:

UNIVERSAL UNDER DESK DESIGN clamps on to desks up to 37mm thick and as narrow as 7mm for a near universal fit on most desks || Spring Clamp is easy to remove and reattach!

ROTATING ADJUSTABLE HEADPHONE ARM swings underneath your desk for discreet & non-intrusive storage and swings back out for easy access.

BUILT IN CABLE LOOP holds your headset’s cable in place to prevent it from dragging on the ground or getting caught between your desk chair’s legs.

