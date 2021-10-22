Magazine subs from under $5/yr. this weekend: Arch Digest, GQ, Women’s Health, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with all titles sitting at under $5 per year. Those include everything from Architectural Digest and GQ to Women’s Health, Vogue, Inc., and Fast Company, among many others. All of the titles in this weekend’s sale ship completely free with no sales tax or auto-renewals and can be used to extend an existing subscription or jump in for the very first time at a discount. Head below for a closer look and our top picks.

One standout here is Architectural Digest magazine at $4.80 per year with free delivery. This one rarely drops down to $5 in the weekend sales these days, fetches a $30 per year price tag on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Architectural Digest magazine is filled with what’s “new and now in the world of design and architecture” from “the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them.” From there, you’ll also find designer spotlights and a series of “inspiring ideas” you can bring into your space.

Browse through the rest of the weekend magazine sale right here for additional titles starting from $4.80 per year including all of the titles mentioned above and then some.

More on Architectural Digest:

From structural designs to the use and incorporation of alternative materials, learn about design from several unique perspectives. Whether you’re looking for design ideas for your own space, or just enjoying the finest offerings of the design world, AD is a one-stop guide to transform any dull space into something fabulous. Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month!

