This adjustable tablet stand upholds your iPad Pro, Kindle, or Galaxy Tab for $10 (Save 50%)

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Adjustable Tablet Stand for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code LRZ9KZO7 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $20, you’re saving 50% here with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be stable with a wide sticky base made of nano-absorption material, you won’t have to worry about it tipping over even when at steeper angles as far as 75-degrees. Ready to up hold just about any portable device ranging from 4- to 13-inches, you’ll be able to adjust where the stand points and even still use your phone or tablet’s charging port. Plus, the aluminum build is both lightweight and sturdy providing a sleek form factor for any workspace. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $5.50 on Amazon, which is 55% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a tablet or offer variable angles, limiting its use a bit.

A great item to prop up on this stand is Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max, which is on sale at up to $529 off right now. However, as an alternative, iPad Pro owners can instead opt for the Magic Keyboard at $243 to uphold their tablet while also functioning as a keyboard and trackpad at the same time. I own the Magic Keyboard and absolutely love using it, as it’s the best way to keep an iPad Pro set at a specific angle on a desk.

More on the OMOTON Adjustable Table Stand:

Multi-Angle: This adjustable tablet stand can hold your tablet horizontally or vertically and meet your demands of multiple viewing angles when using the tablet.

Anti-Slip Pad and Charging Port: The anti-slip and scratch silicone pad provides your devices with comprehensive care. The design of the charging port makes it easy and convenient to charge your devices.

Material: The durable aluminum stand is lightweight and solid. With a sleek and stylish design, the stand offers a comfortable and elegant touch

