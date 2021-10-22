Samsung’s 5-Ch. AirPlay 2 Smart Soundbar sees $130 discount to new low of $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the Samsung S61A 5-Channel AirPlay 2 Smart Soundbar for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching earlier this year with $130 in savings and a new all-time low. This 5-channel smart soundbar from Samsung arrives with a low-profile design and implements acoustic beam technology to deliver room-filling sound and a panoramic soundscape. Alongside AirPlay 2 for beaming content over from your iPhone, Samsung has also delivered built-in Alexa for adjusting playback, volume, and more with your voice.

Bring home much of the same fabric-wrapped design found above for less by ditching some of the smart features on the lead deal. Samsung’s 3-Channel Soundbar arrives with a much more affordable $147.99 price tag, which is doing from its usual $198 going rate. Delivering a new all-time low, you’re looking at Dolby Atmos over Bluetooth and more.

If you’d prefer a more stylish way to upgrade the home theater, we’re still seeing the entire lineup of Samsung’s new The Frame TVs on sale. Delivering the best prices yet at up to $800 off, you can now score the unique TVs which blend into their surroundings with a picture frame-inspired design starting at $798.

Samsung 5-Ch. AirPlay 2 Smart Soundbar features:

Experience room-filling sound with dual-sided horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam technology for a wide sound range and improved audio quality. With Alexa built into your soundbar, utilize all of Alexa’s functionality including playing music, asking about the weather and more–without needing a separate device. Everything you need in a single soundbar with two woofers and tweeter built in, so you can enjoy rich sound anywhere in the house.

