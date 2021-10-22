Save $149+ on Samsung’s 75 Jet Cordless Stick Vac bundle and more at 30% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some big-time deals on Samsung upright and robotic vacuums. You can score the Samsung 75 and CS Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum bundle for $370 shipped. Typically between $519 and $625, this is at least $149 in savings and the lowest price we can find. For comparison, Best Buy charges $500 for just the vacuum without the auto-empty C5 clean station. This is Samsung’s 6.7-lb. stick vacuum that transforms into a hand vacuum, offers up to 60-minutes of tether-free cleaning, and a filtration system that captures “99.999%” of micro dust particles. The 2-in-1 charging station also comes with the C5 clean station add-on for hygienic emptying of the vac’s dustbin. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re not impressed but the add-on clean station above, it might be worth taking a look at the Anker HomeVac S11 Go for $160 shipped. This one can go for as much $250, and includes much the same feature set as today’s lead deal for drastically less right now. Just keep in mind you’re dropping your max runtime down to 40 minutes here.

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s Samsung Gold Box vacuum sale for additional offers with as much as 30% in savings. You’ll more upright vacuum models as well as Samsung’s higher-end robotic vacuums from $385 shipped right here.

Just make sure you dive into our ongoing iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway for your chance to wine the all-new smart robotic vacuum courtesy of Wellbots. You’ll find all of the details on the giveaway right here, but be sure to jump ASAP to increase your chances.

More on the Samsung 75 Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum bundle:

60 MINUTE BATTERY LIFE – Use your vacuum up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare

ADVANCED PERFORMANCE – Clean hardwood, tile, and carpeting thanks to the vacuum’s 200 Air Watts of intense suction power

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – Built to go around your home with ease at a mere 6 pounds, the Jet 75 makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas or appliances, clean high cabinets, window blinds and more

TURBO ACTION BRUSH – Rotating more than 3,700 times a minute and with 180° swivel flexibility the Turbo Action Brush cleans dust, hair, and other debris on multiple surfaces

