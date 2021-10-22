Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 ANC wireless headphones see new low of $241 (Reg. $350)

Amazon now offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa for $241.32 shipped. These originally went for $400, and have been hanging steadily around $350 the past few months, with today’s massive discount amounting up to 40% off and setting a new all-time low. If you’ve been seeking a pair of ANC cans that are as stylish as they are functional, Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones are a great bet. With active noise cancellation paving the way, you can enjoy “the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording” as well as customizable EQ and onboard Alexa. We take an in-depth look at these in our launch coverage, so be sure to check that out, then hit the jump for more options.

Update 10/22 @ 7:07 PM: Amazon is also offering Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $159.95 shipped. Typically going for around $200, you can save a solid 20% today and approach the all-time low of $156.50.

If Sennheiser’s premium build is a little ways out of budget, then take a look at Anker’s popular Soundcore Life Q30 ANC headphones for $80. These deliver a comparable experience with 40mm drivers, adjustable EQ, and hybrid active noise cancellation ensuring that there’s nothing standing between you and your tunes. They might not be in quite the same class as those studio-ready ones above, but for a third of the price, they’re definitely worth considering.

Of course, there’s always the AirPods Max resting on the other end of that premium spectrum, with Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and some of Apple’s finest audio engineering, all at $120 off. While certainly not the most budget-friendly listening devices around, these are leagues beyond average, and you can see for yourself why we find they’re often worth the hype right here.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!