This Gerber pocket knife bypasses sharpening with replaceable utility blades: $11 (6-month low)

Amazon is offering the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $13, today’s deal shaves over 15% off and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since April. This pocket knife sets itself apart by using replaceable utility blades. With it you’ll be able to easily and affordably swap out a dull blade, unlike many other pocket knives. The entire thing is made from stainless steel, ensuring this is a rugged and durable solution that’s built to last. When not in use this unit can be collapsed and shrink to a mere 2.8-inch size.

Never want to deal with a dull blade? If not, this 100-pack of CRAFTSMAN Utility Knife Blades may be worth snatching up. The kit is priced at $11 Prime shipped, which works out to just $0.11 per unit. Even better, it comes with a handy storage container that makes it easy to keep all of these stowed until you need them.

If you would rather have a bright, multi-function flashlight at your disposal, Renogy’s solar-powered offering is down to $17 Prime shipped. Not only does it boast an integrated solar panel, it also works as a glass hammer, seat-belt cutter, and more. Check out our DIY and outdoor tools guide for even more deals.

Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife features:

Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade

Deep finger grooves for secure fit

Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip

5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight

Handle made from stainless steel

