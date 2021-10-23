Upgrade your smart home with the Schlage Connect Zigbee Deadbolt at $160 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is offering the Schlage Connect Zigbee Smart Century Deadbolt for $160.24 shipped. Down from $190, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your smart home to the next level, this lock uses Zigbee technology to deliver voice commands, keyless entry, and more to your setup. There’s also a touchscreen that can store up to 30 access codes so you can allow friends and family to come and go without handing them a key. Head below for more.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this AmazonBasics Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $14 Prime shipped, it’s a great deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. While not smart, if you need to rekey a door or just want to upgrade its appearance, this is a great choice all around.

After checking out the mentions above, consider looking at our smart home guide for additional ways to save. There, you’ll find various other sales, including Ring’s Floodlight Camera at a low of $130. This pairs well with the smart deadbolt in today’s lead deal to take your home security to the next level.

More on the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt:

For Key App compatibility, use the Zigbee certified Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt + Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and enjoy voice commands via Alexa, keyless entry, door monitoring via Cloud Cam, and optional In-home delivery for Prime members

Lock and unlock from anywhere via your smartphone and enjoy hands-free voice control when paired with an Alexa-compatible Zigbee Smart Home system, such as Echo+ or SmartThings (sold separately)

Use the fingerprint-resistant touchscreen to share up to 30 access codes with trusted friends and family

Easy to install with just a screwdriver. Unique Snap ‘n Stay technology snaps the deadbolt onto the door so both hands are free during installation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!