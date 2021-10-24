Learn Bruce Lee’s philosophies and more in these nonfiction Kindle eBooks starting at $2

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a massive selection of best-selling nonfiction Kindle eBooks starting at just $2. One standout among the crowd arrives from Bruce Lee’s daughter, fellow martial art enthusiast, and now memoirist Shannon Lee’s Be Water, My Friend for $2.99. Typically fetching $14, this unprecedented 79% discount marks the best price we’ve tracked and the best available. Compiling the ideals and untold stories of screen legend Bruce Lee, Shannon Lee charts a path of personal growth and self-actualization that her father undertook in his mastery of martial arts. Founded on his iconic “Be Water” philosophy, this book guides its reader to “embody fluidity and naturalness in life, bringing us closer to our essential flowing nature and our ability to be powerful, self-expressed, and free.” Head below to keep reading.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

If you’ve been finding yourself spending more time indoors now that autumn has started in earnest, fear not – we’re also tracking plenty of iconic film collection deals you and the whole family can hunker down with from $10.50. Leading the way, you’ll find titles from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy in stunning 4K to classic Christmas specials and much, much more. These deals are good today only, so head on over to this morning’s roundup before they’re gone for good.

More on Be Water, My Friend:

Be Water, My Friend is an inspirational invitation to us all, a gentle call to action to consider our lives with new eyes. It is also a testament to how one man’s exploration and determination transcended time and place to ignite our imaginations—and to inspire many around the world to transform their lives.

